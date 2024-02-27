US avoids commenting on Pak-Iran gas pipeline

The United States (US) avoided commenting on the revival of the Pak-Iran gas pipeline project.

“US has not seen the reports on the Pak-Iran gas pipeline yet, I will respond on the matter later,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said while briefing the media in Washington.

In a fresh push towards completion of a multibillion-dollar gas supply project, the outgoing federal cabinet on Monday gave the nod to complete the first phase of the 80-kilometre Iran-Pakistan (IP) gas pipeline project within the country’s territory.

Commenting on the formation of the government in Islamabad, Matthew Miller said that the formation of a new government is the internal affairs of Pakistan led by the people of Pakistan and the US is not a party to it.

Matthew Miller reiterated the US stance that there should be a transparent investigation into claims of rigging in general elections.

Answering a question regarding massive rigging in elections, the spokesperson said: “For investigations into reported irregularities, we want to see those investigations proceed. We want to see them wrapped up as soon as possible.”

Replying to a question, Matthew Miller said: “We want to see a government move forward in a way that reflects the will of the Pakistani people.”