Tuesday, February 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

US avoids commenting on Pak-Iran gas pipeline

US avoids commenting on Pak-Iran gas pipeline
Web Desk
11:13 AM | February 27, 2024
National

The United States (US) avoided commenting on the revival of the Pak-Iran gas pipeline project.

 “US has not seen the reports on the Pak-Iran gas pipeline yet, I will respond on the matter later,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said while briefing the media in Washington.

 In a fresh push towards completion of a multibillion-dollar gas supply project, the outgoing federal cabinet on Monday gave the nod to complete the first phase of the 80-kilometre Iran-Pakistan (IP) gas pipeline project within the country’s territory.

Commenting on the formation of the government in Islamabad, Matthew Miller said that the formation of a new government is the internal affairs of Pakistan led by the people of Pakistan and the US is not a party to it.

Matthew Miller reiterated the US stance that there should be a transparent investigation into claims of rigging in general elections.

Answering a question regarding massive rigging in elections, the spokesperson said: “For investigations into reported irregularities, we want to see those investigations proceed. We want to see them wrapped up as soon as possible.”

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy drone along LoC

Replying to a question, Matthew Miller said: “We want to see a government move forward in a way that reflects the will of the Pakistani people.”

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1709011752.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024