USAID launches BBTDI conference for women in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - In a groundbreaking effort to empower women and minorities, Kate Somvongsiri, the Mission Director of USAID in Pakistan, inaugurated a four-day conference yesterday named “Breaking Barriers through Diversity and Inclusivity (BBTDI).”
The event aims to bring together diverse women professionals, academics, scientists, and community leaders from the U.S. and Pakistan to address pressing challenges such as climate resilience, sustainable water management, and the incorporation of local wisdom into actionable strategies. Hosted by the National Rural Support Program (NRSP), with support from USAID and the All Pakistan Women Universities Consortium (APWUC), the conference emphasizes the crucial role of women in sustainable development. It showcases the power of global engagement by bringing together representatives from various institutions.
President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi, highlighted the unique opportunity for knowledge exchange and cooperation between scholars and researchers from both countries. United States Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, affirmed the US commitment to supporting Pakistan’s diversity initiatives, with a focus on education, healthcare, and economic development.
The conference aligns with the US Government’s dedication to Diversity, Equity, Accessibility, and Inclusion (DEIA) and USAID’s development vision, emphasizing the significance of International Women’s Day. Participants will engage in keynote speeches, workshops, and networking opportunities to share insights, build partnerships, and contribute to creating a more sustainable and inclusive future.