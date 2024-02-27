USAID launches BBTDI conference for women in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - In a groundbreaking effort to em­power women and minorities, Kate Somvongsiri, the Mission Director of USAID in Pakistan, inaugurated a four-day conference yesterday named “Breaking Barriers through Diversity and Inclusivity (BBTDI).”

The event aims to bring together diverse women professionals, aca­demics, scientists, and community leaders from the U.S. and Pakistan to address pressing challenges such as climate resilience, sustain­able water management, and the incorporation of local wisdom into actionable strategies. Hosted by the National Rural Support Pro­gram (NRSP), with support from USAID and the All Pakistan Women Universities Consortium (APWUC), the conference emphasizes the crucial role of women in sustain­able development. It showcases the power of global engagement by bringing together representatives from various institutions.

President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi, highlighted the unique oppor­tunity for knowledge exchange and cooperation between scholars and researchers from both countries. United States Ambassador to Paki­stan, Donald Blome, affirmed the US commitment to supporting Pak­istan’s diversity initiatives, with a focus on education, healthcare, and economic development.

The conference aligns with the US Government’s dedication to Di­versity, Equity, Accessibility, and Inclusion (DEIA) and USAID’s de­velopment vision, emphasizing the significance of International Wom­en’s Day. Participants will engage in keynote speeches, workshops, and networking opportunities to share insights, build partnerships, and contribute to creating a more sus­tainable and inclusive future.