Vlogger arrested as part of judges vilification probe

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested journalist and vlogger Asad Ali Toor in connec­tion with an ongoing inquiry about a “malicious campaign” against judges of the Supreme Court, his lawyers said on Monday.

In a post on X, lawyer and Asad’s counsel Barris­ter Ahsan J. Pirzada confirmed his arrest and said they had not been informed about under which charges and law the action was taken. He said that the purpose of arrest was beyond his understand­ing because his client was neither absconding from the country nor tempering with any evidence. Asad had appeared before the investigation officer for a probe, he said. He further said that hours later, the agency’s security guard handed over him a chit, written by the vlogger, that his 78-year mother was alone at home and should be taken care of.

Earlier in the day, the journalist had arrived at the FIA’s Cyber Crime Reporting Centre in Islam­abad to answer a summons notice issued to him last Saturday and join the inquiry about the cam­paign against the judiciary.