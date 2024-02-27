Tuesday, February 27, 2024
War profiteers

War is considered a conflict between two or more na­tions, but there are often other actors who benefit from this. The real winners of war make mon­ey when humanity bleeds. Since war fuels the demand for weap­ons, the manufacturers expect their revenues to accelerate. Wars anywhere in the world are no less than a lifeline for them. Amidst the Israel-Hamas war, these inhuman actors have found a way to make hay while the sun shines.

The latest data on global mili­tary spending, published by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), reveals that global military expenditure has reached $2,240 billion. This figure is intimidating and grue­some. The nations of the world must act responsibly.

MUDASSAR FARID QURESHI,

Lahore.

