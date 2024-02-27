War profiteers

War is considered a conflict between two or more nations, but there are often other actors who benefit from this. The real winners of war make money when humanity bleeds. Since war fuels the demand for weapons, the manufacturers expect their revenues to accelerate. Wars anywhere in the world are no less than a lifeline for them. Amidst the Israel-Hamas war, these inhuman actors have found a way to make hay while the sun shines.
The latest data on global military spending, published by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), reveals that global military expenditure has reached $2,240 billion. This figure is intimidating and gruesome. The nations of the world must act responsibly.
MUDASSAR FARID QURESHI,
Lahore.