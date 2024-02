SUKKUR - Sukkur and its surround­ing areas witnessed rain with heavy winds on Mon­day noon which refreshed the atmosphere and turned the weather colder. Ac­cording to Met officials, the westerly waves approached the South Sindh and cloud weather covered the sky while drizzling with heavy winds forced the citizens to remain at home. The of­ficials said that the rainy spell would continue an­other day (Tuesday) across the region.