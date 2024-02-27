Youth empowerment

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw the attention of con­cerned authorities towards the persisting issue of uneducated children in Pakistan, a challenge that demands immediate action and comprehensive solutions. The alarming rate of illiteracy among the youth poses a signifi­cant threat to the nation’s future. The root causes of this crisis stem from a combination of econom­ic disparities, insufficient infra­structure, and societal norms that hinder access to education for many young minds. Immedi­ate measures must be taken to ad­dress this critical issue and pave the way for a brighter tomorrow for our youth.

To empower our youth and overcome these challenges, a multi-faceted approach is nec­essary. Firstly, the government needs to increase investment in education, particularly in mar­ginalized areas, is essential. This includes building more schools, providing adequate resources, and training qualified educators and fostering partnerships with NGOs and educational institu­tions. By investing in the educa­tion of our youth, we not only up­lift individuals but also empower the nation as a whole. Leveraging technology for remote learning can bridge the gap in areas with limited access to traditional edu­cational resources. This approach can provide flexible learning op­portunities for everyone.

Urgent and concerted efforts are required to address the root causes of uneducated children in Pakistan, requiring a compre­hensive approach involving gov­ernment initiatives, community engagement, and cultural shifts. By prioritising education, we can pave the way for a brighter future, empowering our youth with the tools and knowledge needed for success.

SAMRA KHAN,

Karachi.