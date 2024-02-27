ZA Bhutto reference adjourned till today

ISLAMABAD - A nine-member bench of Supreme Court on Mon­day adjourned the hearing presidential reference pertaining to the sentence of Zulifkar Ali Bhuttoof ZA Bhutto for Tuesday (today).

The bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa heard the reference. Justice Tariq Masood, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Musarrat Hi­lali were also part of the bench.

During the course of proceedings, the amicus curiae Khalid Javed and Salahuddin completed their arguments before the bench. Khalid Javed said that he has also filed written arguments into the matter. He argued that trial of ZA Bhutto was not run transparently. He said that the top court couldn’t re-open the case but it could declare that the trial was not run in a fair way.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah remarked that the top court couldn’t go into the merits of Bhutto case. The CJP, however, remarked that the top court was bound to give an opinion on presidential refer­ence. Justice Isa remarked that ZA Bhutto judg­ment was the sole verdict of the history of crimi­nal cases which spreads to 935 pages. He further remarked that the top court could view the judg­ment of any court if there was a question of the independency of judges in the case.