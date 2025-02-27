23-member delegation from (Uzbekistan) visits Central Police Office

LAHORE: - A 23-member delegation of students and faculty members from Namangan State University (NamSU), under the auspices of UNESCO, visited the Central Police Office and met with Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar. On this occasion, DIG Welfare and Finance Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin, AIG Admin AsadIjazMalhi, and senior officers were also present. The Uzbek delegation was briefed on the infrastructure, policing, modern technology, and reforms of the Punjab Police. The participants of the delegation expressed their thoughts, expressing that Pakistan is their second home, and the two countries are bound by eternal bonds of friendship and love.

They expressed great admiration for the peaceful and secure environment in Punjab, along with its remarkable educational, cultural, and economic development. The people of Punjab are incredibly beautiful and hospitable, and they expressed gratitude for the warm reception.

IG Punjab said that Uzbekistan and Punjab share common values and a strong bond of evergreen friendship and love. The civilisation, culture, traditions, and architecture of both countries hold historical significance. Punjab Police spokesperson shared that the delegation toured various sections of the Central Police Office, including the martyrs and Ghazi Walls, 1787 Complaint Centre, Police Museum, Training Institute and Constabulary Lounge. On this occasion the Uzbek delegation and the Punjab Police exchanged souvenirs.