2nd convocation of Government College University to be held today

HYDERABAD  -  The 2nd convocation of G overnment College University (GCU) Hyderabad would be held on  at Qasim Banquet, Qasim Chowk  on 27th February (Thursday). The Public Relation officer GCU Mukhtiar Ali informed here on Wednesday that Convocation will start with the recitation of Holy Quran followed by National anthem. Chancellor of Universities will declare the Convocation open while Vice Chancellor Prof.Dr. Tayaba Zarif will address the Convocation. The degrees will be Conferred to the graduating students of the university and awards will be given. The Vice Chancellor will present  shields to the guests by the Vice Chancellor.

