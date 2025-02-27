47 ASIs promoted to rank of sub-inspector

Lahore - Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana has issued promotion orders for police personnel who met the criteria of merit and seniority. In a departmental promotion committee meeting held at the Capital City Police Headquarters, 47 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) were promoted to the rank of Sub-Inspector. The meeting was chaired by CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana and attended by DIG (Admin) Imran Kishwar, SSP (Investigation) Muhammad Naveed and SSP (Operations) Tassawar Iqbal. The promotions were granted to ASIs from various wings of Lahore Police, including Operations, Investigation and Security Divisions. Among those promoted are ASI Tanveer Ahmed, Syed Tafheem Mehdi, Muhammad Idrees, Zahid Latif, Zulfiqar Ali, Ghulam Murtaza, Adil Nazir, Sanaullah, Irfan Shahid and Imran Shahid.

Congratulating the promoted officials, CCPO added that timely promotions were the right of employees and contribute to improved performance. He reaffirmed that the promotion process within Lahore Police was progressing efficiently. He further urged the newly promoted officials to serve with dedication and commitment, ensuring maximum relief and security for the citizens.