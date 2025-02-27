473 graduated from Aga Khan University

KARACHI - The University (AKU) on Wednesday held a convocation ceremony, conferring degrees on 473 women and men in the presence of Princess Zahra .

The ceremony paid tribute to the University’s late Founder and first Chancellor, Prince Karim IV. Prince Rahim V was welcomed as the new Chancellor, while Princess Zahra took on the role of Pro-Chancellor.” Students earned bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in 16 different fields in nursing, medicine and education. More than 70 percent of the graduates are women. To date, AKU has awarded nearly 16,000 degrees, diplomas and postgraduate certificates in Pakistan, said a statement.

“Our founding Chancellor once said that the cornerstone of his vision was opportunity – the opportunity to build a better life for oneself and one’s family,” President Sulaiman Shahabuddin said. “In Pakistan, His Highness created opportunities for millions of people through AKU and the AKDN. Looking out at the Class of 2024 today, I see women and men who are, without question, ready to play their part in creating a world that is rich in opportunity.”

The longest-serving member of AKU’s Board of Trustees, Princess Zahra was appointed by Prince Rahim V to serve as the University’s Pro-Chancellor and act on his behalf. Her appointment was announced by Chair of the Board of Trustees Zakir Mahmood.

“Princess Zahra’s appointment shows the strong commitment of His Highness to build on and advance the legacy of our founding Chancellor and his conviction in the mission and vision of the University,” Zakir Mahmood said. He cited Princess Zahra’s deep understanding of AKU’s plans, programs and founding vision, and her close involvement in its growth and evolution over two decades.

Saira Parveen received the School of Nursing and Midwifery’s Outstanding Graduate Award, and Shahnoor Ahmed received the Medical College’s Best Graduate Award.

Associate Professor Shabina Ariff and Professor Sarah Saleem received the Award of Excellence in Research, Dean Adil Haider received the Award of Distinction and Professor Muhammad Rizwan Khan received the Award of Excellence in Teaching.