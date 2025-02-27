6th convocation of Rashid Latif Medical and Dental College held

LAHORE - The 6th convocation of Rashid Latif Medical and Dental College was organized under the auspices of RLMC. The event featured Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib, founder and executive director of Akhuwat Foundation, as the chief guest, while Dr Muhammad Abbas, Controller of Examinations at the University of Health Sciences, attended as the guest of honor. Also present were Chairman RLK Associates Professor Dr Rashid Latif Khan, CEO Sabahat Khan, Director of Marketing Zulekha Khan, and Executive Director Professor Farrukh Zaman.

The convocation ceremony was held at the main auditorium of RLMC. It began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by the national anthem. During the event, medals and degrees were awarded to 200 students. Among the graduates were 156 MBBS students from Rashid Latif Medical College and 43 BDS students from Rashid Latif Dental College.

Chief guest Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib, in his address, stated that the RLK Group has established a significant name in the fields of education and healthcare, and its contributions are commendable. Professor Dr. Rashid Latif emphasized that the young generation, especially students, are the future and valuable assets of Pakistan. He noted that students, with their leadership abilities, can bring positive change to the country. He also highlighted that Rashid Latif Medical and Dental College is included in the PMDC A-category due to its high-quality education and modern facilities.

The event was attended by CEO Sabahat Khan, Director of Marketing Zulekha Khan, Principal of Rashid Latif Medical College Professor Tahir Masood, Principal of Rashid Latif Dental College Professor Qasim Saeed, Vice Principal of RLMC Professor Mudassar Ali, other principals, faculty members, students, and their parents.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, commemorative shields were presented to the distinguished guests.