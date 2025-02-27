7 suspects sent on judicial remand for alleged involvement in murder in Jhelum

Gujar khan - Seven suspects, including two Italian nationals and five British expatriates, were sent on judicial remand for their alleged involvement in the murder of four family members during a deadly attack in Jhelum’s Mangla area, police confirmed on Wednesday. The killings, rooted in a familial feud, saw victims gunned down in a hail of indiscriminate fire on February 13 as an aftermath of a verbal clash.

Mangla Cantt Police registered the case after survivor Dilawar Hussain, a resident of Bharta village, accused the group — identified as Mujtaba Hussain, Haroon, Murtaza Hussain, Zaheer Hussain, Jameel Hussain, Yasir Saleem, and Faisal, along with three unidentified assailants — of storming his home and killing his mother, Sakeena Bibi; brother, Mutershid; sister, Adeela Kanwal; and brother-in-law, Ibrar Hussain. Dilawar claimed he narrowly escaped by hiding on the rooftop during the attack.

Five suspects — Mujtaba, Murtaza, Haroon, Zaheer, and Faisal — attempted to flee to UK on February 14 but were intercepted by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) at Sialkot International Airport after their names were added to the exit control “stop list.”

Police later arrested two additional suspects in local raids. Police recovered five 30-bore pistols, a rifle, a Kalashnikov, and ammunition during physical remand of the suspects.

Mangla Police Station House Officer Sub-Inspector Allah Ditta told The Nation that the violence erupted from a long-standing enmity between two closely related families, escalating after a heated argument which took few days before the incident.

Ditta disclosed that Zaheer and Jameel hold Italian citizenship, while the others are UK-based expatriates.

District Police Officer Tariq Aziz Sindhu described the arrests as “challenging,” crediting coordinated efforts with the FIA and airport authorities for thwarting the suspects’ escape. “This was a premeditated attack — the suspects had already booked immediate flights abroad to evade arrest,” he said. The accused were remanded into judicial custody after preliminary investigations, with Sindhu vowing to pursue justice rigorously.