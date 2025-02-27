A Great Friend Visits

Pakistan’s top leadership has been on the move, juggling domestic and international priorities with a sense of urgency. In the first half of February 2025, President Asif Ali Zardari was in China on a five-day state visit at the invitation of President Xi Jinping, working to further cement Pakistan’s time-tested, all-weather friendship with its most crucial ally. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made his way to Dubai for the World Governments Summit, where he not only participated in high-level discussions but also sat down with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to reaffirm the deep-rooted ties between the two nations.

Yet, amid these diplomatic engagements, both leaders made it a point to return to Islamabad in time to welcome a guest of extraordinary significance—Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. His two-day visit to Pakistan was nothing short of historic, underscoring the unshakable bond between the two nations and their unwavering commitment to deepening cooperation in trade, defence, and political affairs. The visit coincided with the 7th session of the Pakistan-Turkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, the highest decision-making body dedicated to charting the course of Pakistan-Turkey relations. And make no mistake—this was no mere ceremonial affair. Erdoğan’s first visit to Pakistan in five years carried weight, and both sides knew it.

Sitting across from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Turkish leader brought with him a clear agenda: economic expansion, strategic coordination, and an unambiguous show of solidarity. By the end of the session, the two leaders had signed a joint declaration that further solidified their strategic partnership, committing to a future of greater collaboration across multiple sectors. Defence, education, health, and trade were all on the table, with a particularly ambitious target—raising bilateral trade to an impressive $5 billion.

At a joint press conference following their meetings, both leaders struck a tone of mutual respect and shared purpose. They vowed to stand together in the fight against terrorism, recognising it as a common threat that neither nation could afford to ignore. Defence and strategic cooperation were key themes, with Erdoğan reaffirming Turkey’s support for Pakistan’s position on Kashmir and endorsing the need for a just resolution in line with UN Security Council resolutions. Shehbaz Sharif, for his part, spoke warmly of the deep historical connection between the two nations, reminding everyone that the people of the subcontinent had supported Turkey’s independence struggle long before Pakistan even came into existence. That same spirit of camaraderie, he noted, has endured to this day.

But beyond the diplomatic niceties, what stood out was the sheer depth of the agreements signed—24 in total. From trade and water resources to energy and agriculture, the commitments made during this visit were anything but superficial. One particularly noteworthy MoU focused on halal food production, a move that not only reflects cultural affinity but also acknowledges the massive economic potential of the halal industry across Europe, North and South America, and beyond. The defence sector, too, saw tangible advancements, with Turkey’s increasing role in bolstering Pakistan’s naval and air capabilities. Turkish-built vessels are already being inducted into the Pakistan Navy at a steady pace, and this cooperation is only set to expand.

Geopolitically, Pakistan and Turkey find themselves in eerily similar predicaments. Both nations are entangled in territorial disputes—Pakistan over Kashmir with India and Turkey over Cyprus with Greece. Both have found themselves at odds with the Western world on key issues, refusing to bow to external pressures. And both understand, now more than ever, that their strategic interests are best served by standing together. This is why Turkey’s unequivocal support for Pakistan on Kashmir is not just diplomatic pleasantry—it is a reflection of a deeper alignment that extends far beyond press conferences and MoUs.

Erdoğan’s visit also included a meeting with President Asif Ali Zardari, the second such interaction between the two leaders in just a few days. In a gesture that underscored the warmth between the two nations, Zardari had been personally welcomed by Erdoğan in Istanbul during a brief stopover en route to Lisbon. Moments like these matter—they reinforce the notion that Pakistan and Turkey are not just allies on paper but true partners in practice.

Despite lasting just 48 hours, Erdoğan’s visit was anything but routine. It was a statement—a declaration that Pakistan and Turkey are not just bound by history but are actively shaping a future of deeper economic and strategic integration. Frequent high-level exchanges like this one are not just diplomatic formalities; they are critical to maintaining momentum in a world where alliances shift rapidly. The $5 billion trade target may seem ambitious, but with the level of commitment displayed during this visit, it is well within reach. More importantly, as both nations continue to strengthen their cooperation in defence, trade, and beyond, their partnership will only grow stronger, proving that true allies don’t just stand together in times of crisis—they build a future together.

Muhammad Zahid Rifat

The writer is Lahore-based Freelance Journalist, Columnist and retired Deputy Controller (News), Radio Pakistan, Islamabad and can be reached at zahidriffat@gmail.com