Abacus wins 9 Global Best Practice Awards in diversity, equity & inclusion benchmarks

KARACHI - Abacus, a technology, outsourcing and management consulting, has been honored with nine Best Practice Awards across all categories during prestigious Annual Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Benchmarks Awards & Conference 2025. This remarkable achievement underscores Abacus’s commitment to nurturing a workplace culture that prioritizes diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) as fundamental pillars of its success.

The GDEIB awards recognize organizations that demonstrate excellence in implementing and advancing DEI initiatives. Abacus was awarded for its outstanding performance in the key areas including vision, strategy, and business impact, leadership and accountability, DEI structure and implementation, recruitment, advancement and retention, job design, classification, and compensation, work-life integration, flexibility, and benefits, DEI communications, and DEI learning & development. Fatima Asad-Said, CEO of Abacus, expressed her delight in this achievement, stating: “This recognition is a testament to our unwavering dedication to embedding diversity, equity, and inclusion into the very fabric of our organization. It reflects the hard work and commitment of our entire team and aligns with the strategic vision set by our Board. At Abacus, we believe that a diverse and inclusive workplace is not just a moral imperative but a business necessity. These awards inspire us to continue building a culture where everyone can thrive and meaningfully contribute.”

The awards were evaluated by an esteemed international panel of judges, including Zahid Mubarik SHRM-SCP, SPHRi, GPHR, CEO of HR Metrics and President of SHRM Forum Pakistan. The rigorous evaluation process highlighted Abacus’s innovative approaches and measurable impact in advancing DEI practices.

The formal award ceremony was held during the Annual Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Benchmarks Awards & Conference 2025 at Marriot Hotel, Karachi, where Abacus got awarded and celebrated alongside other global leaders in DEI.