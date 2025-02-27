Thursday, February 27, 2025
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to receive guard of honor at PM House

Web Desk
3:43 PM | February 27, 2025
National

Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince, His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is set to arrive at the Prime Minister’s House shortly.

Upon his arrival, the Crown Prince will be presented with a Guard of Honor by the Pakistan Armed Forces. The ceremony will be broadcast live on PTV News.

Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi will hold a bilateral meeting, followed by delegation-level talks where both leaders will lead their respective delegations.

A ceremony for the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements between Pakistan and Abu Dhabi will also take place, which will be aired live on PTV News.

