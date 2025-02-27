Afghan man kills sister, her suitor for honour in Wah

Rawalpindi - Wah Saddar police have arrested an Afghan man for killing his sister and her suspected suitor for honour on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said that the police had arrested Riayat Gul, an Afghan national, for killing his sister Gulalai and her suspected suitor Shayan Khan in Sadat Colony in Wah Cantonment. The police said that City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani took notice of the double murder and directed the SP Potohar to lead the investigation into the case.

The First Information Report of the murders was lodged by the Wah police and booked the killer under section 302 (intentional murder) and 311 (honour killing, non-compoundable offence). The spokesperson said that the police itself was the complainant in the case and there could be made no compromise in the case.

According to details given in the FIR, a detective foot constable of Wah police said that he was present at Malakan Stop on Tuesday when he learnt about the murder of a girl and his suspected suitor. He said that he rushed to the scene of crime in Sadat Colony where he found dead bodies of 18-year-old Gulalai and 24-year-old Shayan in the room of Riayat Gul.

The constable said that he learnt from the area that Riayat committed the murders in the honour as he suspected his sister had illicit relations with Shayan.

The police after examining the bodies initially noted that the accused killed them in a cold blooded way. The investigators found seven bullet wounds in the body of Gulalai. She received five bullets in her head and forehead and two on her left hand. Whereas, Shayan apparently received nine bullet wounds in month, forehead, head and neck.