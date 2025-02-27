Ahsan Bhoon to represent PBC in JCP

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Wednesday nominated its former vice-chairman Ahsan Bhoon as its representative in the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) for two years. Bhoon was elected with a majority vote, securing 14 votes in favour, while four members opposed his appointment. One member abstained from voting. The decision was made during the Council’s meeting chaired by its Chairman Mansoor Usman Awan. The meeting was attended by central and provincial members of the council. Bhoon will represent the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) in the commission, which plays a crucial role in judicial appointments across the country. Previously advocate Supreme Court Akhtar Hussain had resigned from his position as a member of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), citing concerns over controversies surrounding judicial appointments. Hussain, who was nominated thrice by the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), submitted his resignation to Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, who heads the commission. In his letter, he expressed dissatisfaction with the recent selection process for Supreme Court judges.

“On present controversies with regard to judicial appointments, I am unable to continue and, hereby, resign as a member of JCP,” he wrote, requesting the PBC to nominate a new representative in his place.

Despite stepping down, Hussain assured his continued support for judicial independence and democratic institutions.

Under the 26th Constitutional Amendment, the Commission, which approves judicial appointments, was reconstituted to include four members of the parliament.

The commission meeting, in which six judges of High Courts were nominated to become judges of the Supreme Court, was boycotted by two PTI members over the ongoing controversy on the transfer of judges to the Islamabad High Court (IHC).