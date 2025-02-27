Thursday, February 27, 2025
ANF destroys 18 tons of Narcotics
Web Desk
1:09 PM | February 27, 2025
The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has achieved a significant milestone in its fight against drugs, destroying 18 tons of narcotics during its annual drug disposal ceremony.

Alongside the destruction of illegal substances, the drug court handed life sentences to 69 individuals, while 238 others received various punishments for drug-related offences.

Speaking at the event, an ANF representative reaffirmed the force’s dedication to combating drug crimes and stressed the importance of awareness initiatives. As part of its ongoing efforts, the ANF has conducted nearly 1,000 awareness programs to educate the public on the dangers of narcotics.

