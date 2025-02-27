As the clock ticks down on the Gaza ceasefire, Israel prepares for more war

GAZA - One month ago, Israelis and Palestinians felt that rarest of things: optimism. After months of stalled talks, there was finally a ceasefire in Gaza. There seemed to be a real path towards the end of the war. But the situation has changed drastically since then. The 42-day truce between Israel and Hamas is set to expire this weekend unless an agreement is struck to extend it. The two sides were meant to begin talks on a permanent end to the war in early February; three weeks later, they still haven’t started. Since the deal was struck, there’s been a vibe shift in Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is buoyed by the return of US President Donald Trump and under pressure from far-right members of his own cabinet to return to war. The Gaza ceasefire looks increasingly like it may end up being a fleeting interlude.

“We are ready to return to intense combat at any moment,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told graduating military officers on Sunday. “The operational plans are ready.” Netanyahu made his tenuous commitment to the ceasefire clear when he traveled to Washington DC to meet Trump earlier this month and opted not to send a negotiating team to Qatar or Egypt, which mediated the ceasefire. He has replaced Israel’s security chiefs, who previously led ceasefire negotiations, with a close political ally – his minister of strategic affairs, Ron Dermer, who is said to be close to the Trump administration. Israeli media last week was briefed by a “senior official” castigating the security chief-led negotiating team for giving Hamas too much in previous talks. Even during the initial ceasefire negotiations it was clear that Netanyahu was skeptical of its potential second phase. The first phase was always temporary for him. It was a way to get some hostages home without permanently ending the war or having to talk about what Gaza will look like once it’s over. Nearly 17 months since October 7, he has yet to present his vision for Gaza’s future, except to say that neither Hamas nor the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority should govern. The second phase was always going to be trickier. It would see Hamas and Israel agree to a permanent end to hostilities, the release of all living Israeli hostages held in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, and the full withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, including from the Gaza-Egypt border.

Netanyahu is under tremendous pressure to return to war. His finance minister, the far-right-winger Bezalel Smotrich, has threatened to withdraw from the governing coalition if Israel doesn’t restart the war after this weekend. Itamar Ben Gvir quit his post as national security minister over the ceasefire.

Netanyahu is trying to extend the current terms of the ceasefire without any of the tough commitments required by a potential second phase. An Israeli source familiar with the matter told a wire service Tuesday that the government is trying to extend the first phase “by as much as possible” in the hope of releasing more hostages.

It is unclear whether Hamas, for whom the hostages are their most valuable asset, would continue releasing Israelis without an Israeli commitment to end the war.

Though Trump championed and took credit for the ceasefire, his messaging since taking office has hardly been that of a peacemaker. He’s proposed expelling Palestinians from Gaza, he’s considering some Israelis’ desire to annex the West Bank, and he’s expressed doubt about the fate of the ceasefire. “I can’t tell you whether or not the cease fire will hold,” he said earlier this month. “We are going to see whether or not it holds.”