ATC acquits 3 TLP activists

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday acquitted three Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) activists in a case registered under terrorism charges for creating disturbances and damaging state property. The court held that the prosecution failed to prove the charges against the accused. ATC Judge Irfan Haider conducted the proceedings and announced the decision after hearing detailed arguments from the defense counsel and prosecution. The North Cantonment Police Station had registered a case against the TLP activists in 2018. They were accused of creating disturbances and damaging state property in front of Lahore Airport. Those acquitted include Sardar Imtiaz Shahbaz Dogar, Raheeq Munir Bhatti, and Mian Mohsin Ashraf.

ATC convicts man in hate material case An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday convicted Muhammad Zubair in a hate material case, sentencing him to three years in prison and imposing a fine of Rs 50,000.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed announced the verdict after hearing arguments and reviewing the evidence presented by the prosecution. The prosecution informed the court that Zubair had links with a proscribed organization and was found in possession of hate material. The Counter-Terrorism Department had registered a case against the accused on charges of possessing and distributing hate material.