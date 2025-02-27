Thursday, February 27, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

ATC extends remand of prime suspects in Mustafa Amir Murder Case

ATC extends remand of prime suspects in Mustafa Amir Murder Case
Web Desk
9:14 PM | February 27, 2025
National

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday extended the remand of prime suspects Armaghan Qureshi and Shiraz in the Mustafa Amir murder case.

The court also ordered a physical examination of the two accused.

During the hearing, the prosecution sought a 14-day extension, arguing that Armaghan was not cooperating with investigators. However, the court granted a five-day extension and allowed Armaghan’s parents to meet him.

Before the hearing, Armaghan’s mother attempted to speak to him, but police officials barred her, citing security concerns and a directive from senior authorities.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1740646395.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025