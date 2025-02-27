Awareness rally to be held to mark international civil defence day on 1st March

HYDERABAD - In celebration of International Civil Defence Day, an awareness rally will be held in Hyderabad on March 1. According to a notification issued by the Additional Controller of Civil Defence Hyderabad the event aims to highlight the importance of civil defence and promote safety awareness. The rally will begin at 11:00 AM from the Civil Defence Office located at the Session Court in Hyderabad and will make its way to the Press Club. A diverse group of participants including officers from various government departments, representatives of social organizations and other concerned individuals will join the event to raise awareness about civil defence measures.