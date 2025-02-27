Thursday, February 27, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Awareness rally to be held to mark international civil defence day on 1st March

NEWS WIRE
February 27, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  In celebration of International Civil Defence Day, an awareness rally will be held in Hyderabad on March 1. According to a notification issued by the Additional Controller of Civil Defence Hyderabad the event aims to highlight the importance of civil defence and promote safety awareness. The rally will begin at 11:00 AM from the Civil Defence Office located at the Session Court in Hyderabad and will make its way to the Press Club. A diverse group of participants including officers from various government departments, representatives of social organizations and other concerned individuals will join the event to raise awareness about civil defence measures.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1740549973.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025