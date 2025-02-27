Bill for 15pc quota for deserving students in private institutions approved

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture on Wednesday approved a bill making it mandatory for private universities to allocate 15 per cent of their seats to deserving students and provide them with free education.

The Reservation of Special Seats for Deserving Persons in Universities Bill, 2024, requires private universities to fully fund free education for students from disadvantaged backgrounds and marginalised communities.

The committee meeting, chaired by Dr Azim uddin Zahid Lakhvi, was held at the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) in Islamabad. The panel also reviewed the budgetary proposals of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for 2025-26.

The ministry presented its PSDP proposals, seeking an allocation of Rs42,585.29 million for the next fiscal year. Of this, Rs36,410 million has been earmarked for 13 ongoing projects, while Rs6,175.29 million is proposed for nine new initiatives.

A key proposal includes the establishment of a degree college in the Nilore sector of Islamabad, with a budgetary demand of Rs600 million. The committee also recommended Rs978 million for digital transformation initiatives in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan to enhance employability. Furthermore, Rs500 million has been proposed for setting up 30 rural and 20 urban STEAM robotics labs to promote innovation and technological skills among students.

To strengthen foundational education, the panel suggested setting up learning centres in 50 schools among 40 in rural areas and 10 in urban centres. Another Rs300 million has been allocated for establishing skill labs in 80 institutions to equip students with practical, job-ready skills.

The committee also recommended setting up sub-campuses of the Pakistan Institute of Fashion Design, National Textile University, and National College of Arts in rural areas of Karachi to expand access to quality education.

In an effort to address the issue of out-of-school children, the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) will establish community schools and Accelerated Learning Programme (ALP) centres in Karachi slums. A total of Rs997 million has been allocated for this purpose, including Rs347 million for 2025-26.

The National Curriculum Council has approved new curricula for entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and climate change. School support specialists will be introduced in 100 schools to improve educational outcomes.

Meanwhile, Rs1,633 million has been proposed for upgrading special education centres and institutions in Islamabad under the Directorate General of Special Education (DGSE). The committee also emphasised the need to enhance the budget for upgrading schools and colleges, particularly in rural areas, to bridge the urban-rural education divide.

The panel urged the ministry to expedite the regularisation process for daily wage teachers serving in Islamabad’s colleges, prioritising those who have been working for over a decade on meagre wages. It also called for the immediate issuance of posting orders to teachers who have already been regularised but have been awaiting their postings for over a year.

The meeting was attended by Federal Education Minister Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui along with others including Anjum Aqeel Khan, Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, Zeb Jaffar, Farah Naz Akbar, Abdul Hakeem Baloch, Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Mussarat Rafique Mahesar, Abdul Aleem Khan, Sabheen Ghoury, Asif Khan, Usama Hamza, Muhammad Aslam Ghumman, Syed Rafiullah, while senior officials from the ministry, including the secretary and chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), were also present.