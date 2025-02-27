Thursday, February 27, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Bodies of six Pakistanis from Libya boat tragedy repatriated

Bodies of six Pakistanis from Libya boat tragedy repatriated
Web Desk
11:48 AM | February 27, 2025
National

The bodies of six Pakistanis who lost their lives in the Libya boat tragedy have been brought back to the country.

Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Riaz Hussain Pirzada, received the deceased at Islamabad Airport. The victims, identified as Musawar Hussain, Shoaib Ali, Abid Hussain, Shoaib Hussain, and Musaib Hussain, were residents of Kurram.

Pirzada expressed deep sorrow over the February 5 tragedy, which has left many families across the country grieving.

The ill-fated boat, travelling from Libya to Italy, met with an accident, claiming the lives of 26 Pakistanis. So far, 16 victims have been identified, while 10 remain missing.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1740549973.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025