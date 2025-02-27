Bodies of six Pakistanis from Libya boat tragedy repatriated

The bodies of six Pakistanis who lost their lives in the Libya boat tragedy have been brought back to the country.

Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Riaz Hussain Pirzada, received the deceased at Islamabad Airport. The victims, identified as Musawar Hussain, Shoaib Ali, Abid Hussain, Shoaib Hussain, and Musaib Hussain, were residents of Kurram.

Pirzada expressed deep sorrow over the February 5 tragedy, which has left many families across the country grieving.

The ill-fated boat, travelling from Libya to Italy, met with an accident, claiming the lives of 26 Pakistanis. So far, 16 victims have been identified, while 10 remain missing.