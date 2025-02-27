Can PPP afford to leave coalition government?

LAHORE - President Asif Ali Zardari’s recent interaction with the party’s Punjab legislators has laid bare the true nature of the so-called power-sharing deal with the PML-N, which has had a smooth sailing in the last one year albeit some resistance from the Opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. The PPP supremo’s admission that the PPP has no choice but to remain in the coalition has the answer why the PML-N has been comfortably sidelining its key ally ever since the formation of the current dispensation after the contentious February 8, 2024 elections. For the first time, his remarks confirm that this coalition was orchestrated under the watchful eye of the establishment with assurances to the PML-N that no coalition partner would withdraw its support unless the real power brokers deemed it necessary.

The second part of Zardari’s statement was even more telling. Responding to complaints from PPP lawmakers about being ignored by the Punjab government, he advised them to wait until the upcoming budget for their grievances to be addressed. His advice to the partymen, who piled up complaints against the Punjab government, that they should wait until the coming budget to get their grievances addressed is an expression of his helplessness before the mighty Punjab government which does not need PPP’s support to remain in power in the biggest province. This meant that by the time the new budget is presented in the National Assembly for approval, the PPP will be in a position to withhold its support to get its demands accepted in Punjab. But, as a matter of fact, it is nothing but a lollipop for the party men disenchanted with the Punjab government for over a year. It is because a similar strategy played out at the time of last year’s budget, did not work. The PPP initially withheld its support but ultimately caved in without securing its demands. The reason? The “guarantors” stepped in, ensuring that the PPP fell in line. With the next federal budget just months away, there is little reason to believe the outcome will be any different this time. In short, the PPP is set to continue working for the same old pay.

At the time of the coalition’s formation last year, the PPP had deliberately opted out of both federal and Punjab cabinets but agreed instead to support the government in exchange for certain concessions. Rather than ministerial portfolios, it sought administrative influence, particularly in regions where its lawmakers had won convincingly, such as Multan and Rahim Yar Khan. The party aimed to secure postings of senior bureaucrats and police officials of its choice to maintain political relevance on the ground. The PML-N, on the other hand, has been reluctant to give all this to the PPP. Its argument has been that the PPP wanted to enjoy perks of power without sharing the burden and the consequences of some decisions aimed at strengthening the economy. The PPP thinks that getting ministries in Punjab will not empower the party as the provincial ministers in Punjab are subservient to the administrative secretaries who wield all the powers. With the next federal budget only three months away, the question remains whether the PPP will manage to extract its long-pending demands this time, or will it once again find itself playing second fiddle in the coalition it cannot afford to leave?