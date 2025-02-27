Can PTI-led Opp alliance sans JUI-F dent govt?

ISLAMABAD - As the PTI-led opposition alliance ‘Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Ayeen-e-Pakistan’ gears up for an anti-government movement after Eidul Fitr, Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s JUI-F is still undecided about joining its ranks.

The PTI is upping the ante against the Shehbaz Sharif administration once again, following its retreat from the venue of its dramatic power show in Islamabad on November 26 last year. Since then, the party has been facing low morale in its ranks.

The party of incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan has doubled down on its efforts to rally more political players into the alliance Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP). The PTI leader-ship and other members of the alliance have recently taken a tour to Sindh where they met with Pir Pagara-led Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and other nationalist political parties of the region.

But the PTI believes that the JUI-F has genuine street power, and it is the only party that can provide impetus to the protest movement if it joins the ‘grand’ opposition alliance, background discussions with some senior PTI leaders indicate.

There is a strong realization within the senior PTI leadership that all political parties who are part of the alliance including Mahmood Khan Achakzai’s Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party have no large following on the streets and it is only the JUI-F that enjoys the support of dedicated and diehard workers.

“All parties in the TTAP need PTI to maintain their presence at the national level and we don’t need them,” a senior leader of the opposition party said. He added that Maulana Fazl’s party could create an impact if it gives a call to its workers to come out on streets and roads. The other prominent parties in the alliance include Sunni Ittehad Council, Balochistan National Party-Mengal, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan and the Awaam Pakistan party headed by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Though the PTI leadership fully recognizes the political strength of the JUI-F, yet it is skeptical about the intention of the party chief. “Maulana Fazl is a politician who has mastered the art of playing both sides. Even while sitting in the opposition, he keeps his options open to get a good deal from the gov-ernment,” the senior leader said while explaining about fears of his party towards the senior politician from Dera Ismail Khan. “Despite all this, we want to rope in Maulana to lead a successful protest movement and we are in talks with him,” he said.

JUI-F Senator Kamran Murtaza is holding talks with the PTI leader and former speaker National As-sembly Asad Qaiser over the proposal of joining ranks of the opposition alliance. The party will take a final decision after Senator Murtaza presents its report to the senior leadership, said Mohammad Aslam Ghauri, a spokesperson for the JUI-F. He said this didn’t mean that the JUI-F would come out on roads after becoming part of the alliance. “There are always some demands from the opposition, which are negotiated with the government before starting a street movement,” he said.

While the JUI-F is still on the fence, it would not be a piece of cake for the PTI-led opposition alliance to start some result-oriented movement without the support of the Mauala Fazl’s party. At the same time, the JUI-F would like to join the alliance with some conditions. The terms, including possible seat adjustment with the PTI in the next elections and contesting the polls under the banner of the same alliance, cannot be ruled out.