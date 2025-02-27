Capacity payments to 22 power plants stopped, NA body informed

ISLAMABAD - A parliamentary panel was Wednesday informed that the capacity payments to 22 power plants have been stopped, while the overall saving of the termination and review of the IPPs agreements will be Rs1570 billion.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Energy (Power Division), which met with Muhammad Idrees, MNA, in chair, was informed by Power Secretary Fakhar Alam Irfan that expensive oil based power plants are being phased out and will be replaced with local coal based generation. In next three years, majority of oil based Power Plants will be shut down, he added. Regarding the cost of power generation from local coal, imported coal, and oil, the secretary stated that electricity produced from oil costs up to Rs35 per unit, from imported coal Rs16 per unit, and from local coal only Rs4 per unit. The government aims to shut down oil-based power plants within the next three to four years.

Fakhar Alam Irfan said that capacity payments to 14 oil based and 8 baggase based power plants have been stopped. Work on ending capacity payments to other power plants is also underway and overall the deals with IPPs will bring a relief of Rs1570 billion, he added. However, he said that there was no external pressure during negotiations with independent power producers (IPPs), adding that violations of agreements by IPPs had been identified.

During the committee meeting, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader and MNA Mustafa Kamal questioned why consumers had not yet received relief from revised agreements with IPPs. In response, the power secretary said it had only been two months since the process began, and relief would start materializing soon.

He further asked whether there was any truth to reports of pressure on IPPs. The power secretary reiterated that negotiations had been conducted without any pressure. “We invited all IPPs and informed them to resolve matters through dialogue; otherwise, a forensic audit would be conducted,” he said. He added that one or two IPPs had suggested resolving disputes through the London Court of International Arbitration, but the government did not agree to arbitration. Discussing energy initiatives, the power secretary revealed that the government plans to install a 1,000-megawatt battery storage project in the southern region to stabilize the grid by storing wind energy. Talks are underway with the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, and Islamic Development Bank to finance the project, which is estimated to cost $500 million.

In a briefing to committee, secretary Power Division informed that the ministry is seeking Rs12.93 billion for the Jamshoro coal-powered plant for its remaining work, as it is almost completed. This is imported coal-based plant and its test run is yet to take place. When asked why local coal is not being used, the secretary said that the expansion of the Thar coal mine is underway, along with the construction of a railway line from Thar to Port Qasim. The secretary also revealed that last year, LESCO reported losses of Rs83 billion, while PESCO’s losses stood at Rs130 billion. These losses were attributed to non-recovery of bills and electricity theft. MNA Mustafa Kamal said that unless the monopoly of distribution companies (Discos) is broken, they are divided into smaller companies, and multiple players are introduced, the issue will not be resolved.

In response, the secretary said the government is moving toward a system with multiple buyers and sellers. “We have registered the Independent System and Market Operator (ISMO) company, and a wheeling policy is required for its operation, which is expected by the end of March. Once in place, even electricity from any plant in Malakand can be purchased by anyone in Karachi,” he added. Official of the Power Division said that for next financial years 2025-26 PSDP projects, out demand is of Rs392 billion of which around Rs79 billion for new projects. These projects include Ghazi Barotha transmission line, North-South line and Karachi to central Punjab transmission line.