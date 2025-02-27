CDA, DHA launch Margalla Enclave

ISLAMABAD - DHA Islamabad-Rawalpindi (DHAI-R) and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) have launched Margalla Enclave, an exclusive housing project that promises a modern and serene living experience.

The much-anticipated balloting ceremony is being held at Jacaranda Family Club, DHAI-R Phase 2, with thousands of applications received from within the country and abroad for allotment.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, acting Administrator DHAI-R Brig (Retd) Ghulam Murtaza SI (M) and officials from CDA and DHAI-R are gracing the occasion, marking another milestone in the real estate development of the twin cities, says a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Strategically located at the foothills of the scenic Margalla Hills, Margalla Enclave offers sustainable infrastructure, world-class amenities and a meticulously planned community lifestyle.

Inspired by DHAI-R’s successful developments in its first 7 phases, this project will introduce state-of-the-art facilities, high-end commercials, lush green landscapes, lake, parks, educational institutions, mosques and modern healthcare centers.

Nestled within the Margalla Botanical Garden, the project combines urban convenience with nature’s tranquillity, making it an ideal destination for individuals and families seeking a harmonious living environment. Its prime location near Islamabad’s city center, just 6 minutes from Constitution Avenue, ensures seamless connectivity while maintaining a peaceful and secure ambiance.

DHA Islamabad-Rawalpindi remains committed to redefining real estate excellence by delivering sustainable and high-end developments that enhance the lifestyle of its residents. Margalla Enclave is set to surpass all other projects, with possession expected to be handed over in the shortest possible timeframe.