February 27, 2025
Ceremony to honour medalists organised at KDPC

syed hammad hussain
February 27, 2025
Khanewal  -  Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Khelta Punjab Games continue to bring honour to Khanewal. A ceremony was organized at the Khanewal District Press Club to honour the medalists at the provincial and divisional levels. Deputy Commissioner Dr. Salma Suleman attended as the chief guest. The event was attended by Press Club President Syed Hamad Hussain Shah, General Secretary Muhammad Ashraf Gadhi, and other members. Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Salma Suleman stated that promoting sports is a priority under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif. She congratulated the position holders and emphasized that Khanewal’s soil is fertile, producing athletes who bring pride to the nation. She encouraged the winners to keep working hard, as this is just a starting point for them. She assured that the district administration would continue providing facilities for athletes. The ceremony was also addressed by Hammad Hussain, Muhammad Ashraf Gadhi, Rana Riyast Ali, Muhammad Ashraf Paracha, Fayaz Ahmad Sindhu, Tahir Naseem, Imtiaz Asad, Dr Dilawar Hussain, and Usman Paracha.

The Deputy Commissioner distributed trophies and medals among the position holders in basketball and archery.

