Thursday, February 27, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Chairman PPSC presents annual report to Governor

APP
February 27, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Chairman Punjab Public Service Commission Lt. Gen. (R) Muhammad Abdul Aziz called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and presented annual report 2024 to the latter during a meeting at the Governor’s House, here on Wednesday. Secretary PPSC Afzaal Chaudhry was also present. Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that transparency and supremacy of merit in institutions are very important for good governance in the country. He commended Punjab Public Service Commission’s role in recruitment of candidates on merit to various posts. He said that the Punjab Public Service Commission is a credible institution.

The Governor Punjab underscored the need for further improvement particularly leveraging Information technology to enhance efficiency.

Chairman PPSC Lieutenant General (retd) Muhammad Abdul Aziz apprised the Governor Punjab about the reforms undertaken for the betterment of the institution. He said that they are promoting digitalization to enhance the efficiency of Punjab Public Service Commission.

7 suspects sent on judicial remand for alleged involvement in murder in Jhelum

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1740646395.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025