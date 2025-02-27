Chairman PPSC presents annual report to Governor

LAHORE - Chairman Punjab Public Service Commission Lt. Gen. (R) Muhammad Abdul Aziz called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and presented annual report 2024 to the latter during a meeting at the Governor’s House, here on Wednesday. Secretary PPSC Afzaal Chaudhry was also present. Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that transparency and supremacy of merit in institutions are very important for good governance in the country. He commended Punjab Public Service Commission’s role in recruitment of candidates on merit to various posts. He said that the Punjab Public Service Commission is a credible institution.

The Governor Punjab underscored the need for further improvement particularly leveraging Information technology to enhance efficiency.

Chairman PPSC Lieutenant General (retd) Muhammad Abdul Aziz apprised the Governor Punjab about the reforms undertaken for the betterment of the institution. He said that they are promoting digitalization to enhance the efficiency of Punjab Public Service Commission.