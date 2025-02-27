CM Maryam orders establishment of crime control department

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved the establishment of the province’s first-ever Crime Control Department (CCD) to curb organized crime and ensure public safety. Chairing a special meeting, the chief minister was briefed on the department’s mandate, which includes tackling seven major forms of organized crime. The CCD will utilize cutting-edge technology to combat criminal networks effectively. To enhance crime prevention, CM Punjab has directed the integration of drone surveillance technology into the CCD. In the event of a crime, surveillance drones will reach the scene within five minutes to begin real-time monitoring. The CCD will swiftly act to apprehend suspects in murder and rape cases while also cracking down on the shooter mafia, land grabbers, and gangster rackets. The department will focus on armed robberies, dacoities, organized theft, land mafia operations, and other violent crimes. Additionally, it will be responsible for crime data management across Punjab, ensuring a comprehensive record of criminal activity and offenders. The chief minister has also approved key appointments for the CCD. The department will be led by an Additional Inspector General of Police, supported by three Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs), a Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), a Superintendent of Police (SP) at divisional headquarters, and Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) in each district. The CCD will comprise 4,258 officers and personnel, with an initial 2,258 officers transferred from Punjab Police. CM Maryam Nawaz has sanctioned the construction of dedicated CCD buildings, along with the procurement of vehicles and advanced equipment. She emphasized that lack of resources must not hinder crime prevention efforts. “The establishment of the CCD will lead to a significant decline in crime across Punjab. This department should instill fear among criminal elements, and we must ensure the best technology is deployed to safeguard citizens,” the chief minister stated. Also, legislative measures for the formal establishment of the CCD are also being expedited. The provincial government aims to strengthen law enforcement capabilities and eradicate organized crime networks, making Punjab a safer place for its citizens. Meanwhile, A report of a self-immolation incident has come to surface which occurred in front of the Lahore High Court. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed to provide best medical treatment facilities to Muhammad Asif. According to the report, yesterday (February 25) at around 11 am, Muhammad Asif, son of Muhammad Aslam, resident of Kot Muhammad Hussain, resident of Khanewal, poured petrol on himself and set himself on fire in front of the Honourable Judge of the Lahore High Court, Justice Shujja Ali Khan. Rescue 1122 immediately reached the spot and shifted the victim to Mayo Hospital, Lahore. Initial medical examination revealed that 30 to 40 percent of Muhammad Asif’s body was burnt. The initial report stated that Muhammad Asif was an employee of Nestle Company and was removed from his post. Muhammad Asif had filed a writ petition in the Lahore High Court against his dismissal. On the day of the incident, the Honourable Judge had fixed the next hearing of the case for April 8, 2025. It is reported that after the adjournment hearing, Muhammad Asif committed self-immolation. Further investigation revealed that Muhammad Asif had hidden the petrol used for self-immolation in a Nestle bottle in his pocket. Muhammad Asif is currently undergoing treatment at Mayo Hospital, Lahore, where his treatment and physical condition are being monitored.

The chief minister has directed the authorities to ensure he receives the best possible medical facilities.