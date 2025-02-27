DC chairs meeting of District Coordination Committee

HYDERABAD - A meeting of the District Coordination Committee was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon, at the DC Office. The meeting was attended by officials from law enforcement agencies, Customs, Police, Agriculture, Social Welfare, Child Protection, Labor, Special Branch, Food, HESCO, Zakat and Ushr, and other relevant departments. Addressing the meeting, DC Shehryar Gul Memon emphasized the implementation of the National Action Plan and the decisions of the Apex Committee. DC said that the District Coordination Committee plays a key role in ensuring their execution. He directed the Additional Director of Agriculture to ensure the availability of fertilizers in the district and their sale at government-approved rates.