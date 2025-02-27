Thursday, February 27, 2025
DC reviews educational standards

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 27, 2025
LAHORE  -  Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza on Wednesday visited the Government High School Heir (Lahore Cantt) to assess available facilities and overall educational standards. During the visit, he reviewed the school’s infrastructure, teaching methods, and resources, ensuring effective integration of both academic and extracurricular activities to support student development. The DC emphasized the importance of maintaining high educational standards and providing an environment conducive to learning. He met with the school principal, receiving a detailed briefing on administrative operations and facilities.

