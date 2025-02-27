Thursday, February 27, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

DEC chairs meeting regarding voter registration

Our Staff Reporter
February 27, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  A meeting regarding the voter registration of the transgender community was held at the office of District Election Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Muhammad Yousuf Majeedano presided over the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, District Election Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf Majeedano emphasized that transgender individuals are an integral part of society, and the government is taking all necessary measures to ensure their rights. He stated that the Election Commission of Pakistan is committed to registering transgender individuals as voters and has introduced legal reforms to facilitate their inclusion in the electoral process.

The District Election Commissioner urged committee members, especially transgender community leaders, to ensure that transgender individuals in their respective areas obtain their national identity cards from NADRA as soon as possible so that their voter registration could be completed.

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi arrives in Pakistan today

During the meeting, committee members shared their suggestions regarding the issuance of national identity cards and the voter registration process for the transgender community.

The meeting was attended by Regional NADRA Incharge Rafiq Ahmed Bullar, Director STEVTA Lal Bux Chandio, other committee members, and successful representatives elected on reserved seats for transgender persons in local government elections, including Kashif, Aamir, and others.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1740549973.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025