DG RDA sets new directives to enhance city infrastructure

Rawalpindi - Kinza Murtaza, Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority, here on Wednesday outlined the authority’s performance and discussed the future plans aimed at improving the city’s infrastructure and governance.

The DG addressed a press conference at Rawalpindi Press Club, where she introduced a series of new directives to strengthen city planning, curb land speculation, and foster responsible corporate practices.

Kinza Murtaza announced that the evasion of land in unproductive Private Housing Schemes for speculative purposes will strictly be prohibited. She emphasized that only those PHS owners who deliver exceptional public service will be granted the privilege of Corporate Social Responsibility work. To this end, RDA will enter into Memorandums of Understanding with PHS owners who demonstrate a commitment to the city’s betterment.

The DG also discussed the importance of joint ventures with PHSs that possess clear land titles, particularly for the establishment of economic zones. Additionally, she emphasized that modern IT systems, including mandatory QR coding, will be introduced prior to the issuance of No Objection Certificates for PHSs. She said land transfers to RDA must be made before NOC issuance and in a cluster format, backed by solid mutations to ensure transparency.

In her directives, the DG RDA specified that mortgage plots should be transferred to RDA and locked for public sale through QR codes. Furthermore, clearance of Audit Paras will be a mandatory requirement prior to the extension or revision of any PHS.

Kinza Murtaza also focused on improving Rawalpindi’s transportation infrastructure. She instructed all PHS to allocate land for the development of corridors, ensuring alternative routes and the enhancement of the city’s road networks.

To simplify the process for citizens, the DG announced that building plans for small houses will be made available on RDA’s website for public selection. These plans will be scrutinized for a minimal fee in a short time frame and delivered directly to the applicants’ doorsteps.

Encouraging vertical development, the DG RDA stressed the importance of promoting high-rise buildings in suitable areas of downtown Rawalpindi. A clear strategy will be devised for earmarking these areas, while banning construction in other areas to manage city growth effectively.

Lastly, Kinza Murtaza emphasized the need for Rawalpindi to undergo beautification, with initiatives to improve the city’s aesthetic appeal and public spaces.