Electricity prices likely to decrease by Rs2 per unit in Pakistan

In a significant relief for power consumers, electricity prices in Pakistan are expected to decrease by Rs2 per unit. The proposal, submitted by power distribution companies to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), is part of the quarterly adjustment for January.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has requested the reduction under the monthly fuel adjustment mechanism. As per CPPA data, the cost of electricity generation in January stood at Rs10.78 per unit, whereas the reference fuel cost was Rs13.01 per unit. The proposal is expected to provide financial relief to consumers nationwide.

The power generation mix for January included 10.63% hydel, 15.56% coal, 8.53% imported coal, 1.35% furnace oil, 13.11% local gas, 18.92% imported LNG, and 26.61% nuclear fuel. NEPRA is set to review the CPPA’s request today and make a final decision on the proposed reduction.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed his commitment to lowering electricity tariffs for both domestic consumers and industries. He emphasized that ongoing reforms in the electricity sector are yielding positive results. While chairing a review meeting in Islamabad, the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction with the changes and reiterated his pledge to ensure the supply of affordable and sustainable power.

PM Shehbaz also highlighted the government's efforts to renegotiate agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs), stating that these efforts are helping save the national treasury while reducing electricity costs for consumers. Additionally, he emphasized the government’s campaign against power theft, vowing to accelerate measures to curb distribution losses and improve efficiency in the power sector.

The proposed reduction in electricity prices aligns with the government's broader strategy to provide economic relief and improve energy sector sustainability.