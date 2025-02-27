Faisalabad, Multan airports to get advanced screening system

MULTAN - The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) will instal state-of-the-art explosive detection system (EDS) CT machines along with an advanced baggage handling system at Karachi, Multan, and Faisalabad airports.

A spokesperson for the PAA said on Wednesday that the project was being implemented with Japanese grant through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). He said that the tendering process for security equipment under the Phase-2 JICA project had been conducted in Japan. A contract worth 2.2 billion yen has been signed with M/s Tech International to enhance airport security infrastructure, the spokesperson added.

RECRUITMENT OF BAND STAFF FOR PHP IN PROGRESS

A recruitment process for the 2025 Band Staff of the Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) is underway in the Multan region. A total of 32 candidates, including two women, participated in the musical instrument performance and physical measurement tests held at the Police Lines No 01, near Kachehri. Additionally, 40 candidates submitted written applications for positions in performing arts.

The recruitment board is led by Chairman Examination Muhammad Saleem Khan Niazi and DSP Amjad Hussain Khan who, with senior officers, are conducting physical and musical skill assessments. The next phase of testing is scheduled for February 28 at 7:00am at Jia Baga Police Lines, Raiwind Road, Lahore.

The recruitment process is being conducted with full transparency and in strict adherence to issued SOPs. The initiative aims to induct talented and passionate youth, including women, into the police band staff, said the official sources.