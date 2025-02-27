Finance Ministry forecasts slight inflation rise before Eid

he Ministry of Finance has projected a slight increase in inflation to 3.0-4.0% in March ahead of Eid ul Fitr.

In its monthly economic outlook report, the ministry stated that consumer price index (CPI) inflation is expected to remain stable in February, ranging between 2.0-3.0%. However, a minor uptick is anticipated in March.

Inflation has significantly eased over the past year, with CPI recorded at 2.4% in January 2025, a sharp decline from 24% in the same month last year. Authorities attribute this decline to economic stabilization under a $7 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) program secured last summer.

An IMF mission is scheduled to arrive in Islamabad next week for the first review of the global lender’s facility. The ministry highlighted that the primary surplus is expected to improve further in the coming months, aligning with key IMF benchmarks.

Additionally, the report noted a significant rise in foreign remittances, which serve as a crucial pillar for Pakistan’s economy. Workers' remittances totaled $20.8 billion during July-January FY2025, reflecting a 31.7% increase compared to $15.8 billion in the previous year.





