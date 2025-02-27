Thursday, February 27, 2025
Gold price falls by Rs2,400 per tola

NEWS WIRE
February 27, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs2,400 and was sold at Rs306,300 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs308,700  on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs2,058 to Rs262,602 from Rs264,660 whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat went down by Rs1,886 to Rs240,727 from Rs243,613. The prices of per tola silver decreased by Rs36 to Rs3,314 and that of ten gram went down by Rs31 to Rs2,841.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $24 to $2,916 from $.2,940 whereas the prices of silver in international market went down by $0.41 to $31.79, the Association reported.

