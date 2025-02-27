Govt decides to expand cabinet today

ISLAMABAD - The federal cabinet is finally being expanded and initially 14 new expected ministers in-cluding, federal ministers, ministers of states, advisors and special assistants to the Prime Minister are being inducted into the federal cabinet.

Credible government sources told The Nation that expected names in the federal cabinet from Paki-stan Muslim League (N) include Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, Haneef Abbasi, Tallal Chaudhary, Aqeel Ahmed, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Huzaifa Rehman, Nosheen Iftikhar, Romina Khursheed Alam, Raza Hayat Hiraj, Dr Touqeer Hussain Shah and Adbur Rehman Kanju.

Mustafa Kamal from MQM and Khalid Magsi from Balochistan Awami Party will also be inducted into the cabinet.

President Asif Ali Zardari would administer the oath to federal ministers and ministers of state at a cer-emony on Thursday at 5 pm at Awan-e-Sadar. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would also attend the ceremony.

The portfolios of ministers, ministers of state, advisors, and special assistants to the prime minister will be announced later by the prime minister.

A credible government source said the President Secretariat has been told to place chairs between 12 to 20 for expected ministers, advisers and SAPM.

The final list would be approved by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday shortly before the oath taking ceremony.