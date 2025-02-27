Govt moves to cut electricity costs for consumers using Up to 300 units

The federal government has decided to provide significant relief to electricity consumers using up to 300 units and agricultural tube well users by including them in the fuel cost category.

This move will make them eligible for reductions in electricity charges under the Fuel Charge Adjustment (FCA), resulting in lower monthly bills.

According to the Power Division, a formal request has been submitted to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) to implement this relief. Officials confirmed that the benefit of reduced monthly fuel costs would be passed on to consumers, offering much-needed financial ease.

Previously, the FCA impact for consumers using up to 300 units was removed in June 2015, while agricultural tube wells lost their monthly fuel adjustment relief in December 2010.

Meanwhile, Nepra is set to hear a petition seeking a Rs. 52.12 billion reduction in electricity tariffs as part of the second quarterly adjustment for the current fiscal year. The proposal includes a Rs. 50.66 billion cut in capacity charges, a Rs. 2.66 billion reduction in transmission and distribution losses, and a Rs. 2.69 billion decrease in operation and maintenance expenses.

If approved, the revised tariffs will be applicable from October to December 2024 and reflected in electricity bills. Nepra will review the request and forward its decision to the federal government for final approval, potentially bringing further relief to electricity consumers nationwide.