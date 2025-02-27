Govt plans to shut down more depts: Aurangzeb

PESHAWAR - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb has said that the government plans to shut down more departments as part of an IMF-driven rightsizing initiative aimed at reducing state expenditure.

“Efforts are being made to reduce state expenditure...we are shutting down more departments and attached departments,” the finance minister said this while addressing the business community here on Wednesday.

The federal government has formulated a rightsizing programme by abolishing various ministries and their attached departments to reduce expenditures and improve government efficiency.

In January, Aurangzeb had pledged to rightsize as many as 42 ministries and their 400 attached de-partments by June 30 of the current fiscal year, adding that the rightsizing committee would reduce 80 institutions to half.

“Sixty per cent vacant regular posts — that have not come in payroll — which stood at 150,000 have been abolished or declared as dying posts, creating a real financial impact,” he had said.

Recently, the federal government has abolished the Ministry of Aviation and merged it into the Minis-try of Defence. Through this merger, the government was eyeing a saving of Rs145 million annually.

Addressing the attendees at the Peshawar Chamber of Commerce, the finance minister said that it was the government’s job to formulate a policy and continue it.