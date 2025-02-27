Govt to pass on reduction to agri sector, domestic consumers

ISLAMABAD - The government has decided to pass on reduction in electricity rates on account of monthly fuel charges adjustment to agriculture sector and domestic consumer using up to 300 units per month.

In a letter written to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) the Ministry of Power Division has requested the regulator to implement the decision in this regard.

In a letter to NEPRA, power Division called for passing on relief on account of FCA to the agriculture consumers and domestic consumers using up to 300 units per month.

In a letter, the division said that the Economic coordination committee (ECC) of the Cabinet had issued the following policy guidelines on 21st May 2015 that any negative adjustment on account of monthly FCA will not be passed on to the Domestic consumers who have subsidized electricity tariff. The power regulator in its FCA decision on June 24, 2015 decided the non-applicability of negative FCA to non-TOU domestic consumers up to 300 units, the letter said.

Further, the Authority’s decision for non-applicability of negative FCA to agriculture consumers is already in effect since November 2010.

The Ministry of Energy vide letter dated 9th June 2021 has filed Policy Guidelines for Re-Targeting Power Subsidies in future, the letter said. In line with the policy guidelines, the Authority in its decision dated 23rd September 2021, has created new domestic protected and non-protected non-TOU consumers categories, it added.

Since then, the tariffs for the non-protected category have been increased gradually in line with the government policy.

The ministry said that following the tariff rationalization, continuing the policy of not passing the negative FCA to non-protected domestic consumers and agriculture consumers may not corroborate with the principle behind earlier decisions.

The letter requested the Authority to reconsider the non-applicability of negative FCA to non-protected domestic and agriculture categories,” energy minister said.

However, an official source said that it is ironical that the Power Division has asked NEPRA to reverse the decision of the ECC, however, neither the regulator nor even the ministry is empowered to reverse the ECC decision.