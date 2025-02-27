Hotel One Vogue in Mall 35, Rawalpindi opened

RAWALPINDI - The Pearl-Continental Hospitality Division of Hashoo Group, a leading name in Asia’s hospitality industry, has announced the grand opening of Hotel One Vogue in Mall 35, Rawalpindi; in collaboration with Zameen Developments and EBCO Constructions. Strategically located in the bustling Saddar area, with dual access from Mall Road and Main Haider Road, this modern property sets a new standard for accessible and refined hospitality in the city. Ideally situated in the heart of Rawalpindi, Hotel One Vogue Mall 35, offers guests easy access to the city’s commercial, cultural, and retail centers. With a wide selection of rooms and suites, the hotel caters to business travelers, families, and leisure seekers alike. Its central yet tranquil location makes it a preferred choice for visitors seeking convenience without compromising on comfort. Hotel One Vogue is a pioneering new hospitality concept within the Hotel One brand under the PC Hospitality Division portfolio with over 30 hotels nationwide —an innovative approach that redefines contemporary yet accessible stays. The concept combines stylish design with the trusted quality of Hotel One, offering a fresh perspective on hospitality. Designed for today’s spirited and experience-driven travelers, Hotel One Vogue, Mall 35, sets the stage for this new brand by delivering a vibrant, engaging environment where comfort and style come together effortlessly.

Drawing on a deep understanding of evolving guest preferences, it blends modern aesthetics and warm service to create an experience that is both vibrant and effortlessly enjoyable.

Guests can enjoy diverse culinary offerings at the on-site restaurant, serving both local and international cuisines. The property also features state-of-the-art amenities, including a fully equipped gym, a spacious banquet hall accommodating up to 150 guests, and an executive boardroom for corporate events and meetings. Ensuring a seamless stay, the hotel provides high-speed Wi-Fi, 24-hour front desk support, flexible check-in and check-out options, and ample parking for hassle-free arrivals and departures.