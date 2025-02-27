Thursday, February 27, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

IMCG Bhara Kahu makes history in Inter-Collegiate Competitions

APP
February 27, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

Islamabad  -  IMCG Bhara Kahu carved a new chapter of excellence by hosting its first-ever Inter-Collegiate Standup Comedy Competition, 2025, where humor and wit lit up the stage. Meerab Zeeshan (IMCG F-6/2) claimed 3rd place, while Sadia Iman (IMCG Humak) and Zoha Aftab (IMCG I-8/3) shared the 2nd. Samreen Zubair stole the show, but in the gracious spirit of hospitality, withdrew the title, passing the 1st position to Hifza Babar (IMCG PG G-10/4).

The tapestry of talent continued to unfold with the Inter-Collegiate Embroidery Competition, 2025. Fiza Shahid (IMCG Bhara Kahu) outshone all but, true to the host college’s tradition, stepped aside to let Kiran Malik (IMCG PG G-10/4) take the honor. Husna Ghufran (IMCG F-7/2) secured 2nd place, while Alia (IMCG I-8/3) claimed 3rd. The trophy, a well-earned symbol of victory, belonged to IMCG Bhara Kahu, yet in a graceful gesture, it was offered to IMCG PG G-10/4.

7 suspects sent on judicial remand for alleged involvement in murder in Jhelum

The event was graced by Kausar Samarin, an eminent broadcaster, poet, and author whose pioneering contributions have shaped Pakistan’s media landscape. As the first Seraiki female broadcaster, she has left an enduring legacy, earning numerous accolades for her literary and journalistic endeavors while, principal Prof Abida Perveen presided the auspicious ceremony 

She lauded the college’s vibrant atmosphere and the principal’s unwavering dedication. The day was not just a celebration of talent but a testament to the magnanimity and spirit that define IMCG Bhara Kahu —a place where triumph is not just measured in accolades but in the generosity of heart.

===== 

 

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1740646395.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025