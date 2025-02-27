IMCG Bhara Kahu makes history in Inter-Collegiate Competitions

Islamabad - IMCG carved a new chapter of excellence by hosting its first-ever Inter-Collegiate Standup Comedy Competition, 2025, where humor and wit lit up the stage. Meerab Zeeshan (IMCG F-6/2) claimed 3rd place, while Sadia Iman (IMCG Humak) and Zoha Aftab (IMCG I-8/3) shared the 2nd. Samreen Zubair stole the show, but in the gracious spirit of hospitality, withdrew the title, passing the 1st position to Hifza Babar (IMCG PG G-10/4).

The tapestry of talent continued to unfold with the Inter-Collegiate Embroidery Competition, 2025. Fiza Shahid (IMCG Bhara Kahu) outshone all but, true to the host college’s tradition, stepped aside to let Kiran Malik (IMCG PG G-10/4) take the honor. Husna Ghufran (IMCG F-7/2) secured 2nd place, while Alia (IMCG I-8/3) claimed 3rd. The trophy, a well-earned symbol of victory, belonged to IMCG , yet in a graceful gesture, it was offered to IMCG PG G-10/4.

The event was graced by Kausar Samarin, an eminent broadcaster, poet, and author whose pioneering contributions have shaped Pakistan’s media landscape. As the first Seraiki female broadcaster, she has left an enduring legacy, earning numerous accolades for her literary and journalistic endeavors while, principal Prof Abida Perveen presided the auspicious ceremony

She lauded the college’s vibrant atmosphere and the principal’s unwavering dedication. The day was not just a celebration of talent but a testament to the magnanimity and spirit that define IMCG —a place where triumph is not just measured in accolades but in the generosity of heart.

