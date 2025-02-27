Justin Bieber’s rep addresses speculation about his health

LAHORE - Justin Bieber’s representative is shutting down speculation about the singer’s health. After Bieber - a new dad to a young infant - appeared tired and a bit thinner in recent photos, some commenters online raised questions about his well-being. A representative for Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber, however, disputed that, telling TMZ that the pop star is busy making new music and being a dad. Suggestions to the contrary about his mental and physical health, the rep added, are “exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive.” The past year has been “transformative” for Bieber, his rep told TMZ, as “he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him.” Bieber participated in a charity hockey tournament in Los Angeles on Sunday. The celebrity couple married in 2018 and welcomed their first child, son Jack Blues, in August 2024. Bieber has been public about past health issues, including dealing with temporary facial paralysis in 2023 due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome and a Lyme disease diagnosis in 2020. In a 2019 interview with Vogue, Bieber spoke about his past substance abuse. “I found myself doing things that I was so ashamed of, being super-promiscuous and stuff, and I think I used Xanax because I was so ashamed. My mom always said to treat women with respect,” he said. It got pretty dark. I think there were times when my security was coming in late at night to check my pulse and see if I was still breathing.” Hailey Bieber told the publication she had an aversion to drugs as her father, actor Stephen Baldwin, had an issue before she was born and has now been sober for decades.