Karachittes to get a refund in electricity bills

ISLAMABAD - Karachittes are all set to get a refund in electricity bills, mainly due to 41 percent increase intake by K-Electric from the national grid, which was around 52 percent cheaper than the company’s own power generation. The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) conducted a hearing on KE’s Fuel Charge Adjustments (FCA) for December 2024 which is expected to be passed on as relief in March 2025 bills, following a request for a benefit in the form a negative FCA at the rate of Rs 4.95/unit. The aggregate amount for this refund accounts Rs 4.94 billion for KE consumers if allowed by NEPRA. During the hearing KE official informed the meeting that the fuel cost of the electricity generated from the company own generation plants was more Rs 18.60/unit, which was almost double than the cost of Rs 9.60/unit electricity obtained from the national grid. For November also NEPRA has allowed KE to refund Rs 1.23/unit to the company’s consumers on account of monthly FCA for November 2024. NEPRA had withheld Rs. 5.4 billion from November 2024’s FCA refund. During the hearing, various stakeholders including consumer representatives discussed KE’s historical FCA charges and their impact, power procurement and generation costs. KE officials briefed that the negative FCA for December 2024 was driven by furnace oil’s and RLNG’s delta meeting with CPPA-G, driving this relief. Furnace oil was zero against the reference proportion of 13%, RLNG was 19% against the reference proportion of 21%, while the power offtake percentage of the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) had increased from 52% to 74%. The Economic Merit Order (EMO) hourly data has been submitted by KE to NEPRA along with all responses to queries raised by the latter. Jehanzaib, a Karachi-based consumer, inquired about FCA comparisons between KE and XWDISCOs over the past few years. In response, Rafique Ahmed Shaikh, Member Technical Sindh NEPRA mentioned that KE has provided greater FCA relief to consumers in the last two years compared to other DISCOs and also emphasized that FCA decisions are transparently determined and applied across all distribution companies. Another customer asked for the negative FCA adjustment relief to be accounted for in summers especially, to offset high electricity bills due to increased demand during these months as it would enable sustained relief. The discussion also touched upon the status of KE’s Bin Qasim Power Station I (BQPS-I) Units 1 and 2, with Arif Bilwani seeking clarification on whether the units were still operational. KE officials responded that while an extension request was submitted to the regulatory authority for having these units operational as a contingency plan, no decision has been notified as yet, and no costs have been claimed for these units.

Umer, representing a think tank, emphasized upon the importance of negative FCAs in reducing power costs for consumers. He commended NEPRA’s approach of gradually adjusting FCA relief citing November’s FCA, rather than passing the entire amount at once, expressing that this strategy would help balance future costs and shield consumers from sudden price spikes.

He further stated that this measured approach would contribute to greater stability and sustainability in electricity prices. Meanwhile, building upon the same perspective, an energy correspondent appreciated NEPRA for its futuristic approach highlighting that the gradual adjustment of the remaining amount would provide KE customers with greater flexibility in future electricity bills. He also inquired about the outstanding balance yet to be adjusted, to which NEPRA officials responded that Rs. 5 billion out of Rs. 13 billion had already been incorporated.

NEPRA has reserved the judgment and will be announced after further scrutiny of the data.