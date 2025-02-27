KBBA announces Girls’ 3-Division Basketball Series after Eid

LAHORE - The Karachi Basketball Association (KBA) held a meeting under the chairmanship of Barrister Ghulam Abbas Jamal Chaudhry, where Secretary Zahid Malik issued an official statement outlining upcoming events. As per the directives of Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi, a tree plantation drive will commence on Friday, February 28, with basketball players and officials from all seven districts of Karachi participating in planting trees in their respective areas. Following Eid-ul-Fitr, a two-day Girls’ Basketball Series featuring teams from Karachi, Hyderabad, and Mirpurkhas will take place on April 15 and 16 in Hyderabad. To oversee the event, Zaeema Khatoon has been appointed as the coordinator and will be responsible for liaising with teams from all three divisions. To finalize the Karachi squad, selection trials will be held on April 7 and 8 at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court.