KP govt signs oil & gas exploration deal for Miran Block in NW

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has achieved another milestone in the oil and gas sector with the signing of an exploration agreement for the Miran Block in North Waziristan. The signing ceremony took place at Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad, with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur attending as the chief guest. The event was also attended by Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Energy and Power, Tariq Sadozai, along with senior officials from the Federal Ministry of Petroleum, the KP Energy Department, and partner companies.

The agreement was signed between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil & Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL) and a consortium comprising Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), and Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL). KPOGCL will hold a 51 percent stake in the Miran Block, while the OGDCL-led consortium will own the remaining 49 percent. KPOGCL will also receive 51 percent of the project’s profits.

The consortium will invest Rs 20 billion in the exploration project over the next three years, with the entire investment coming from OGDCL and its partners. The provincial government will bear no financial burden in case of losses. Officials at the event highlighted strong prospects of discovering significant oil and gas reserves in the Miran Block.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Gandapur termed the agreement a strategic success for both the province and the country. He expressed optimism that the discovery of oil and gas in the region would help address Pakistan’s energy crisis. He also stated that the project would create employment opportunities and contribute to eliminating militancy.

Mr. Gandapur criticized past policies for failing to harness the province’s energy potential, noting that despite abundant hydropower resources, Pakistan continues to rely on imported furnace oil and LNG. He highlighted that KP contributes 42 percent of the country’s total crude oil production, 13 percent of its natural gas output, and 40 percent of its LPG production.

To further enhance exploration efforts, the provincial government has allocated Rs 3 billion in its budget for oil and gas discoveries. The Chief Minister assured full security for companies operating in the Miran Block, ensuring the smooth execution of the project.